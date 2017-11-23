Shankersinh Vaghela promises 10% quota for most backwards from 27% OBC

Shankersinh Vaghela with members of Jan Vikalp Morcha at the release of manifesto in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Shankersinh Vaghela with members of Jan Vikalp Morcha at the release of manifesto in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress in July, on Wednesday released the manifesto of his political outfit Jan Vikalp Morcha, and promised a 10 per cent quota for the most backward classes within the 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs and defer the implementation of GST for a year. “The most backward communities among the OBC’s have been deprived of the 27 per cent reservation benefits given to the OBCs in the state. We will give a special 10 per cent category out of the 27 percent for these communities,” said Vaghela. This 10 per cent would include Koli, Thakor, Bajaniya, Yogi Raval, Devipujak, Madari and Vagher among others.

Speaking a press conference here, Vaghela said, “The Thakor and Koli board should become a nigam and have powers like a corporation. This will give the community more power to voice their demands. We will keep Rs 1,000 crore aside for the corporation every year.” While releasing the outfit’s first list of candidates, Vaghela called the manifesto a commitment to the people.

The manifesto promises an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to people who passed out Class 12, Rs 4,000 to graduates and Rs 4,500 to post-graduates, a reduction in VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel and a secondary school in each village. “I would also like to talk about pollution. Look at Pirana and the pollution it is creating. We ensure that there will be stricter laws and non-bailable warrants against those who break rules related to pollution. When you drive through Sanand roads, burning plastic gets to you and is very harmful. We will ensure that we work towards a pollution free Gujarat,” said Vaghela.

The manifesto adds that the outfit would defer the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for a year and fight for excluding necessary items like food,clothes and houses from its ambit. Vaghela said he would also make efforts to create a Gujarat regiment in the army.

Talking about the controversy surrounding the movie Padmavati, Vaghela said, “Padmavati will not be allowed because it is hurting the sentiments of the people. Even if another government comes in power I will ask them to ensure that the movie is not released till there is a discussion over it. The violence around it is not right and I am open to sitting and discussing matters.”

Talking about the list of candidates Vaghela said, “69 candidates will contest elections in the first phase on man on tractor symbol of All India Hindustan Congress Party, while five others will try their luck on symbols backed by the ‘Jan Vikalp Front’.

However, the party has decided to not field candidates against four senior leaders, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Congress spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil and MLA Paresh Dhanani. Vaghela said for the first phase of polling, his outfit would field candidates on 74 out of the 89 seats.

