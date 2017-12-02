Shah forecast: On Dec 18, BJP will win 150 seats by 11 am

Amit Shah in Kodinar on Friday. (PTI) Amit Shah in Kodinar on Friday. (PTI)

CLAIMING THAT the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh civic polls has silenced Congress leaders, party president Amit Shah on Friday said that his party will repeat its performance in Gujarat Assembly polls as well, and that on counting day the BJP will win 150 seats by 11 am. “When I had started from Ahmedabad this morning, the counting had just begun in Uttar Pradesh. As the counting went on, the shine vanished from faces of Congressmen. And as the counting ended, they disappeared from even television shows,” Shah told a gathering while campaigning in Somnath town.

“People of UP did not give any of the 16 municipal corporations to the Congress. On the other hand, BJP’s flag is flying high in UP. Today what has happened in UP will be repeated in Gujarat. On December 18, when counting takes place, BJP will win 150 seats by 11 am…. The results in UP have shut their (Congress leaders’) mouth,” he said.

“They (Congress) have been wiped out in such a manner that Rahul-baba’s (Rahul Gandhi’s) Lok Sabha seat, which encompasses Amethi municipality, was completely won by BJP. Rahul-baba has been spending time here (in Gujarat) for the last two months. Had he gone to Amethi, such a thing would not have happened,” Shah said. Stating that the 6.3-per cent GDP growth re-establishes that India continues to grow at a fast pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, “Since the GDP numbers have come, Congressmen have gone silent.”

On Rahul Gandhi’s his frequent temple visits, he said, “Once the elections are over, the (Gandhi) family will not even come for a darshan (at Somnath temple). I will come, though,” Shah said, listing out development activities carried out by the BJP, including work on the Narmada project.

