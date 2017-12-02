Setback for Congress as members of Rajkot IT cell resign en masse

The letter bore signature of all the 28 office bearers of the cell. The letter bore signature of all the 28 office bearers of the cell.

In a setback to Congress, members of entire information technology (IT) cell of Rajkot city unit of the party resigned en masse from their posts on Saturday. The move comes a week before state votes in the first phase of Assembly election.

In their common resignation letter addressed to Rohan Gupta, chairman of IT cell of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, the office bearers of Rajkot cell said they were being ignored by Rajkot city unit of Congress. “Even when the team of IT cell of Rajkot city unit of Congress requests to be assigned some task, it is being ignored. The team has been working sincerely without any help and by spending from its own pocket but even then, it is not made part of any planning. Therefore, we, the IT cell team of Rajkot city unit of Congress, including cell chairman Bahrgav Padiyar, voluntarily become inactive from our respective posts,” the resignation letter read.

The letter bore signature of all the 28 office bearers of the cell. The letter also said that 216 other members of their teams were also resigning. “However, we are Congressmen and will remain so. We shall continue working in Rajkot city as workers,” the resignation written on the letterhead of Padhiyar added.

The resignation is yet another indication of unabating wrangling in Rajkot city unit of Congress. In a bid to end factionalism in the city unit, GPCC had made Indranil Rajyaguru as its president in place of Kunvarji Bavaliya some time ago. But Rajyaguru, who is the sitting MLA from Rajkot (east) constituency and who is challenging Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the Rajkot (west) constituency, has apparently struggled to keep the Congress flock together.

“It is true we were not consulted before the party took decisions. But that doesn’t mean we are not working for the party. In fact, we are enthusiastically campaigning for party candidates for the Assembly polls. We felt that we can work without holding offices also and that is why we resigned. We are with Congress and not joining BJP, ” Padhiyar told The Indian Express.

Padhiyar said he had e-mailed his resignation to Gupta and had also uploaded a copy on his Facebook homepage.

While Gupta was not immediately available for a comment, Mahesh Rajput, vice-president of Rajkot city unit of Congress said the resignation was the result of disagreement among young workers of the party. “The young members had some disagreement and therefore they have sent the resignation letter. But they are very much working for the party. In fact, they updated my Facebook account today also. We are hopeful of sorting out the issue,” said Rajput.

Of the four Assembly seats in the city, Congress presently holds only one.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd