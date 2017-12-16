SC rejects Congress’s plea to count VVPAT slips

Supreme Court (Express) Supreme Court (Express)

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea that sought a direction to the Election Commission “to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of the VVPAT paper trail (votes) with the EVM votes” cast in Gujarat Assembly polls which concluded on Thursday. A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi who appeared for the petitioner, a leader of Congress in Gujarat, that it could not act on mere apprehensions unless something concrete was there to substantiate the same.

“When the court interferes to supplant the decision of the Election Commission, there are certain tests we have to apply. Courts have to be very careful. It’s entirely the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.There has to be something to justify the apprehension,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Singhvi told the court that EC’s decision to do a random sampling of one EVM per booth supported his case. The senior counsel added that his case was only that the proportion should be increased as one EVM per booth would amount to only a miniscule percentage.

“The question is not how many seats I get, but this will be a reassurance”, he said, referring to complaints of EVM tampering. But the court sought to know how it could fix the percentage. Justice Chandrachud said that election rules already empowered a candidate to ask the returning officer to count the paper slips.

Singhvi, however, contended that “this doesn’t decide the veracity of the machines”. He added, “there are so many doubts”. Justice Chandrachud then asked how the court can discredit the decision of the election commission without any substantive material to support the charges of malafide and arbitrariness.

Singhvi said an earlier decision of the apex court had said that anything done in the aid of elections would not amount to interference in the electoral process.

The CJI said, “to allay an apprehension and to aid an election process are different”. He added that the subject was one that could be debated and allowed the petitoner to withdraw the plea and asked him to file a fresh petition that will take up the issue of electoral reforms.

Later in the evening, the Congress said it would file a “fresh comprehensive petition” on the Gujarat election. “We are very shortly going to represent and then file a fresh comprehensive petition,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

“The Congress will remain at the forefront of creating awareness about what is the basic structure of our Constitution, namely free and fair elections… Free and fair elections have been held to be part of our democracy,” he said. “There was a very sympathetic and very elaborate hearing by the Supreme Court. Ultimately, the apex court gave us full liberty to withdraw the petition and equally in the order, reflected full liberty to file a fresh petition,” he added.

With PTI

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App