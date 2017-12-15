SC declines Congress’ request seeking 20% vote count via VVPAT in Gujarat 

Supreme Court Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday declined the Gujarat Congress’ request to direct the Election Commission to match the VVPAT paper trail with the results from at least 20 percent EVMs deployed across the state, which went to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14.

“We can’t substitute the decision of the Election Commission unless you demonstrate that the poll panel’s decision is either arbitrary or not in accordance with the law,” said a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Congress made the request after exit polls on TV channels suggested the BJP is headed for a landslide victory in Himachal Pradesh trouncing the incumbent Congress and is set to begin its sixth consecutive term in power in Gujarat holding on to its current strength. READ | Assembly elections forecast: BJP to win both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat

The apex court also wondered how it can discredit the decision of EC unless there is something to substantiate apprehensions of the petitioner.

Appearing for petitioner GPCC secretary Mohammad Arif Rajput, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said even the EC has the apprehension and that it has provided for the counting only at one booth, making it 0.00001 per cent of the 50,000 polling booths where voting took place in Gujarat.

The court also allowed him to withdraw the plea and file fresh one for electoral reforms.

With IANS inputs

