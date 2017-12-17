BJP won’t win enough seats to form govt in Gujarat: MP Sanjay Kakade

Sajay Kakade file photo Sajay Kakade file photo

Sanjay Kakade, an independent MP supported by the BJP, on Saturday said the party will not win enough seats in Gujarat to form the government, but the Congress will get close to a majority.

“According to a survey by my team, BJP will not get majority in Gujarat… This is based on a survey among voters in both rural and urban areas,’’ he told a TV channel in Pune.

The MP also said the Gujarat elections were “not fought on a plank of development… emotional issues occupied the prime slot”.

Responding to Kakade’s statement, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said all exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP in Gujarat. “Wait for the result… everything will be clear,’’ he said. BJP MP from Pune, Anil Shirole, also echoed the same view.

On whether Kakade was now a primary member of the BJP, as reported by some media outlets, Bhandari refused to comment.

