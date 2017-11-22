Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: RSS-backed Muslim outfit to seek votes for BJP

“I will try and convince Muslims that they should not treat the BJP as (politically) untouchable,” said Afzal. (File) “I will try and convince Muslims that they should not treat the BJP as (politically) untouchable,” said Afzal. (File)

In a bid to woo Muslim voters, the BJP has roped in RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM). M Afzal, national convener of MRM, said that he will urge Muslim voters not to treat the BJP as pariah. “I will try and convince Muslims that they should not treat the BJP as (politically) untouchable,” said Afzal, who will be camping in Gujarat for the next five days and visit Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi.

All the political parties are same, and no party should be seen as a friend or enemy, but the party that talks of development should be voted to power, he said. According to him, the Muslims in Gujarat were most advanced and developed as compared to those in other states.

“Unfortunately, the secular parties, whom the Muslims vote, consider them like cattle and treat them accordingly… The Muslims should not vote en bloc for any party. Instead, they should vote for the most deserving candidate and for the party which cares for them. They should not vote for those who have cheated them,” he said.

Afzal said he could not see any top leaders among the Muslims in Gujarat who have leadership qualities or who could guide the community in a right political direction as against the BJP, which had some leaders from the community. “Except for the BJP, all other parties are fighting the election on personal agenda. The BJP is contesting on development agenda,” he added.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App