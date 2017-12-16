Revising the numbers: Flood-hit Tharad, Vav among seven seats with over 80 per cent turnout

The highest turnout was clocked in Tharad, one of the worst flood-affected regions in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat (File) The highest turnout was clocked in Tharad, one of the worst flood-affected regions in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat (File)

In the just concluded polls in Gujarat, there are at least seven Assembly constituencies, where the turnout was more than 80 per cent. The highest turnout was clocked in Tharad, one of the worst flood-affected regions in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat. In Tharad — among the 93 seats that went to polls in the second phase of the Assembly elections that concluded on Thursday — a turnout of 85.53 per cent was even higher than in 2012, when it recorded 85.96 per cent polling.

Vav, another seat in the flood-ravaged Banaskantha district, witnessed 80.77 per cent turnout — significantly higher than 77.01 per cent clocked in the 2012 polls. The overall polling in Banaskantha district that has nine seats stood at 75.25, the third highest among the 33 districts of the state, and a shade higher than 74.90 per cent clocked in 2012. The overall turnout in two-phased polls stood at 68.41 per cent, 3.61 per cent less than 72.02 per cent of 2012.

“The ground work done by the BJP-government in providing timely flood-relief will surely help the party in north Gujarat. The results of Banaskantha will surely surprise everyone on December 18,” said Yamal Vyas, BJP spokesperson, referring to the Rs 1500 crore of flood-relief that touched one-third of the population of this district. However, political experts like Professor PM Patel, former head of political science department of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, expect higher turnout in north Gujarat would favour the Congress, and in tribal areas would favour the ruling-BJP.

“The flood-relief given out by the state government was just a flash in a pan. It is backward region with little progress taking place in the last two decades. The resentment among the OBCs in this region will favour the Congress. Meanwhile, in the tribal areas, the work of the Sangh Parivar in getting the institutionalised voters to cast their votes, coupled with sops given out to the tribals in the past few years will work in the favour of the BJP,” says Patel.

“Banskantha is a traditional bastion of the Congress. The flood-relief given by the state government has done little in helping the farmers in the district. The huge turnout is indicative of anger among the farmers who have come out in large numbers and voted against the BJP,” said Kailash Gadhvi, a Congress leader.

Talking about the tribal voters, Gadhvi said that Christian tribals who had voted in favour of the BJP in 2012 polls have voted for the Congress in the 2017 elections. “In the last five years, the tribal community of the state realised that the talks about giving them jobs and land have been hollow,” he added. The lowest turnout in the polls was also clocked in a reserved tribal seat of Garbada in Dahod (53.96 per cent). A reserved Scheduled Caste seat of Gandhidham (54.18 per cent) in Kutch district is the only other Assembly constituency to record less than 55 per cent polling. In this year’s Assembly elections — which had a total 4.35 crore eligible voters — 2.98 crore voters exercised their franchise.

