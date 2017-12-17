Ramdas Athawale praises Narendra Modi, attacks Rahul

Ramdas Athawale Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation, which he said had led to a dip in corruption (File) Ramdas Athawale Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation, which he said had led to a dip in corruption (File)

Asserting that the BJP’s win was assured in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation, which he said had led to a dip in corruption. He also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Desh me bohot pareshan dikhaye dete hai Rahul Gandhi, kyunki desh me aayi hai Modi ki aandhi (Rahul Gandhi looks worried in the country because there is a Modi storm in the country),” he said at the Yogi Sabhagruh in Mumbai on Saturday. Athawale was attending the 43rd convention of the Giants International, an organisation that works for social causes.

Giants International chairperson and BJP spokesperson Shaina N C said the 45-year-old organisation has 600 groups in India and abroad with 25,000 members. Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India, said demonetisation has helped weed out corruption. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who was also present at the event, said he would like his children to contribute to the society and serve it. “When Giants International was started, my father wanted to have an organisation that begins from India and goes global,” said Shaina, adding that Giants this year focused on organ donation, an anti-plastic campaign, education and aid to farmers, among other initiatives.

