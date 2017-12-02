Rajnath Singh warns Gujarat’s 3 ‘young leaders’: Rahul Gandhi will sink, and will take you down

Rajnath on dais. Rajnath on dais.

TAKING A dig at Rahul Gandhi’s visits to several temples in the state during his campaigning, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Congress vice-president is “troubled” by success of Prime Narendra Modi’s successive schemes and is thus visiting temples. Singh also said that the perception of India has changed abroad under Modi. Referring to Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani without naming them — he made it clear in all four speeches through the day that he does not want to “name them” — Singh cautioned them about their political future in Rahul’s company by mocking the Amethi MP’s “luck in politics”.

Singh, who addressed rallies at Chhota Udepur, Jetpur, Lunawada and Mahuda Assembly constituencies, said, “Every scheme introduced by Narendra Modi-ji is so successful that Rahul Gandhi is very pareshaan (troubled). He is so troubled that he is queuing up at temples. Have you seen him going to temples before? Why is Rahul Gandhi so troubled? The Congress ruled the country for 65 years; now let us rule for at least 20 years so that we can change the country.”

The Congress, he said, is “tainting” India’s image abroad: “They are questioning vikas (development) in Gujarat. I have one question for Rahul Gandhi: in 2008, why did the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation praise the Gujarat government if no vikas took place here? An international agency like PEW has said that 88 of 100 people like Modi as a leader. They have said that among all governments running today, the best one is run by Modi.”

At Lunawada, he said, “I returned from Russia yesterday. The kind of hospitality and welcome they extended was unexpected. I experienced the same warmth and respect in China. They did not welcome me because I am Rajnath Singh, or because I am very handsome. They welcomed me because I am representing India. The perception of our country has changed the world over.”

About the September 2016 surgical strikes, Singh said, “India is no longer a weak country. When terrorists came lurking at night and martyred 17 of our soldiers, we sent out a message to the world that if needed, we can go across the border and kill them. This was possible because of Narendra Modi’s courage.” Calling Rahul and the Congress “hungry for power”, Singh said, “He (Rahul) called GST a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. Then why did the Congress support GST in Parliament? Can they meet people in the eyes and say that they did not support GST? They are lying to the country.”

He said, “Our GDP is at 7 per cent, and by 2019-20 it will be at 10 per cent. India will stand among the three most progressive economies in the world.” Cautioning the “three young leaders of Gujarat”, Singh said, “If you look at the political career of about four years of this young Congress leader (Rahul), whoever he joins hands with, sinks. Look at Samajwadi Party in UP, or National Conference in Kashmir. Look where they are. Samajwadi Party was to get 200 seats in the last UP Assembly polls but did not manage even 50.

“BJP is sympathetic to these three…who are joining hands with Rahul Gandhi. I want to warn them…see his (Rahul’s) political career history and the condition of those who joined him. Ye toh doobenge, tumhe bhi le doobenge (he will sink, and will take you down as well).”

