Rahul’s Hindutva a farce: Paresh Rawal

Rawal blamed Rahul’s “grandfather for stalling the reconstruction of the Somnath temple,” and said that “Rahul has developed a liking to become Hindu in recent times.” (Express File Photo) Rawal blamed Rahul’s “grandfather for stalling the reconstruction of the Somnath temple,” and said that “Rahul has developed a liking to become Hindu in recent times.” (Express File Photo)

BJP Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal on Monday attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for temple hopping in the state ahead of the Assembly polls. While campaigning in Selamba town, in the tribal area of Narmada district, Rawal blamed Rahul’s “grandfather for stalling the reconstruction of the Somnath temple,” and said that “Rahul has developed a liking to become Hindu in recent times.”

Calling Rahul’s Hindutva a “farce”, Rawal said that the Congress remembered visiting temples during the polls, suddenly rising to identify himself as a Hindu. He added, “If Rahul observes fast without consuming food like Modi does during Navratri, then I will count him as a true Hindu.”

Rawal said, “The shehzada has jumped into the fray in order to attempt to make his party win the Gujarat polls. Now, in the middle of the night, Rahul has developed a sudden fondness to convert this blood running through him to Hinduism. First, he used to go to masjid, now why does he go to temples?”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App