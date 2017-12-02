Rahul signed Somnath non-Hindu register, then blamed BJP, says Vijay Rupani

Blaming Rahul for orchestrating the act at Somnath, Rupani said, “You put down your own signature in the register and then questioned us (BJP). Everyone knows (Rahul’s) temple visits are only for election campaign. (Express File Photo: Javed Raja) Blaming Rahul for orchestrating the act at Somnath, Rupani said, “You put down your own signature in the register and then questioned us (BJP). Everyone knows (Rahul’s) temple visits are only for election campaign. (Express File Photo: Javed Raja)

GUJARAT CHIEF Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday questioned the aastha (faith) with which Rahul Gandhi is visiting temples in Gujarat, and alleged that the Congress leader himself signed on the register for non-Hindus at Somnath temple and then questioned the BJP about it. The Congress has denied that Rahul had signed on the non-Hindu visitors’ book during his visit to the temple on Wednesday.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Kevadia Colony in Narmada, Rupani also called Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is supporting the Congress in the polls, a “product of JNU”, where “deshdrohis (traitors) held a meeting” and raised “anti-national slogans”.

Blaming Rahul for orchestrating the act at Somnath, Rupani said, “You put down your own signature in the register and then questioned us (BJP). Everyone knows (Rahul’s) temple visits are only for election campaign. This man (Rahul) went to Akshardham temple in Ahmedabad, and the priest had to hold his hand to take him around. The biggest Akshardham temple in New Delhi is just five minutes from his farmhouse, and everyone knows he has never visited that temple.” He asked, “If Rahul Gandhi has so much aastha, why were those Kerala Congress leaders not suspended for slaughtering a cow in public?”

Rupani was referring to a public slaughtering of a cow in Kannur, Kerala, by some Youth Congress activists in May to protest against the Centre’s law against sale of cattle. The Youth Congress had suspended three workers after the incident.

Drawing reference to the February 2016 incident at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, where student union leaders were booked under cases of sedition for allegedly raising “anti-national” slogans, which the students have denied and the case is in court, Rupani said, “When deshdrohis held a meeting at JNU, from where this Jignesh (Mevani) and the others have come, they raised slogans of ‘Bharat tere tukde hongay, Afzal hum sharminda hain…’, Rahul Gandhi went there and supported their slogans. Where was his love for Bharat Mata at that time?”

Rupani tore into Rahul’s recent gaffe at public speeches in Gujarat, where he quoted two figures for unemployment in the state. He said, “Rahul Gandhi uses fake statistics to talk about employment. He says 30 lakh youths (are unemployed) in the morning, and 50 lakh in the evening. I challenge you (Rahul): you do not know the fact. Someone is giving you ready speech papers to read. Can you prove a single statistic that you quote?”

Referring to the slogan “vikas gando thayo chhe (development has gone crazy), Rupani said, “Vikas has driven the Congress mad. It is not vikas but the Congress that has gone mad…”

