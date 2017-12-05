Rahul in Kutch: Gujarati thali making me fat, I have gained weight

He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting Congress party for most of the time in his speeches. (File) He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting Congress party for most of the time in his speeches. (File)

A day after he was overwhelmingly supported to be the next president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi resumed his campaign in election-bound Gujarat. At a rally at Ajnar in Kutch district on Tuesday, he confessed his obsession for Gujarati food and said that he has gained weight, even as he launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The Congress vice president got late for his public meeting after his flight was diverted due to bad weather. This was his first public event after he filed nomination for the post of Congress president on Monday.

He started his speech by apologising for being late for the event. “I am sorry for being late. My flight was diverted due to bad weather”, he said while addressing a crowd at Ajnar.

Gandhi praised the poll-bound state’s food and culture as he expressed his new found love for Gujarati thali. “Yesterday my sister came to my kitchen and found everything Gujarati. I want to tell you all that I have gained weight. My habit has changed. Thank you all,” he said amid a cheering from the crowd.

Rahul claimed that his party’s manifesto for Gujarat elections has been carefully drafted after taking everyone’s suggestion. “We have made manifesto and it is not merely Congress manifesto but it is a voice of Gujarat. We want to ease your pain. We went to everyone to prepare this manifesto,” he said.

He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting Congress party for most of the time in his speeches. He said that he has come to not criticise the BJP but to talk about Gujarat. “In 60 per cent of Modi’s speeches he talks about me and Congress. But we are not here to talk about them. We are here to talk about future of Gujarat,” he said.

He also reiterated the party’s resolve to waive off loans of farmers within ten days after forming the government in the state. Criticising the Gujarat model, he said it is “giving 45,000 acres land to one industrialist, Rs 33 lakh crore for Tata Nano”.

Coming down heavily on Amit Shah, he accused the BJP chief and his son for a dramatic increase in some of his businesses since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. He also accused the PM for his complacence in this regard. “Everybody knows Amit Shah in Gujarat. But don’t know what is the reason but right under Modiji’s nose Amit Shah’s son turns Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore and chokidaar of this country doesn’t ask a question,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Rahul said, “I can assure you that Congress CM will take decision only after consulting farmers, businessmen. We will not take decisions like Gabbar Singh Tax.”

The first phase of election in Gujarat will take place on December 9 and the second phase is on December 14. Counting of votes will take place on December 18.

