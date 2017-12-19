Rahul Gandhi’s temple run: Did the Congress really gain?

Rahul Gandhi inside the Somnath temple. (Source: INC/ Twitter) Rahul Gandhi inside the Somnath temple. (Source: INC/ Twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited 27 temples during his multiple visits to Gujarat as part of the Congress election campaign. The Congress scion made it a point to offer his prayers at various temples while his campaign crisscrossed across Gujarat. His first stop was at the Unai Mata temple on November 2, after the polls dates were announced. And his temple run culminated on December 12 when he visited the Jagnnath temple in Ahmedabad.

Despite the Congress not being able to halt the BJP’s ascent to power, the party has, however, managed to wrest a few seats in the constituencies where Rahul Gandhi had visited at least one temple. Out of his 11 visits, the Congress managed to win in 9 constituencies which are in close proximity to the temples Rahul Gandhi had visited.

Out of 182 assembly seats, BJP bagged 99, Congress won 77 and others won seven seats. BJP’s vote share in the state increased from 47.9 per cent (2012) to 49.1 per cent.

Going by the overall vote share and the seat-count, one could almost say that Rahul Gandhi’s visits to these temples played a minor role in the Congress’ improved tally.

