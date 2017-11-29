Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi: Do you need 45 more years to build houses you promised?

The soon-to-be-elevated Congress vice-president has been making news for his one-liners and tweets on the BJP government for some time. (File/Photo) The soon-to-be-elevated Congress vice-president has been making news for his one-liners and tweets on the BJP government for some time. (File/Photo)

Congress vice-president and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his 2012 promises when the latter was the chief minister of Gujarat. The state is going for two-phase polls on December 9 and 14.

Early this morning, Gandhi tweeted a poem in Hindi where he posed a question to the prime minister on the situation in Gujarat. He said it was promised in 2012 to provide 50 lakh new households to the people, however, only 4.72 lakh households have been built so far. “Mr Prime Minister, is it going to take another 45 years to fulfill the promise?” he asked

22 सालों का हिसाब,

गुजरात मांगे जवाब। गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से पहला सवाल: 2012 में वादा किया कि 50 लाख नए घर देंगे।

5 साल में बनाए 4.72 लाख घर। प्रधानमंत्रीजी बताइए कि क्या ये वादा पूरा होने में 45 साल और लगेंगे? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 29, 2017

The soon-to-be-elevated Congress vice-president has been making news for his one-liners and tweets on the BJP government for some time. As Gujarat still awaits the biggest mandate, Gandhi, Modi and Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel reached Saurashtra on Wednesday in order to campaign for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017.

Hardik Patel has been in news for his alleged ‘sex CD’ controversy. Patel emerged as a regional leader ever since he initiated the ‘patidar andolan’ claiming reservations for the Patel community in July 2015. Patel claims that he has the support of the people who have faith in the movement.

Rahul Gandhi has been frequent on hitting strongly at the incompetence of the BJP leadership citing the failure of demonetization, GST and the rising crimes of intolerance against the Dalits and Muslims over the years.

