Unlike Narendra bhai, I am human: Rahul Gandhi admits error in price rise figures

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday acknowledged his “mistake” and thanked his “BJP friends” for bringing to his attention an erroneous tweet shared by the @OfficeofRG handle.

Gandhi also took a dig at Narendra Modi, saying that unlike the Prime Minister, “he is human; we do make the odd mistake.”

“For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

In the seventh part of his “a question a day” series, Gandhi on Tuesday asked the PM to explain the price rise of essentials in the past three years. The Congress V-P, in an attempt to highlight the rise in inflation, also shared the costs of essentials like gas cylinder, dal, tomato, onion, milk and diesel. However, the figures were inflated by a margin of 100 per cent. The old tweet was deleted within minutes after BJP followers pointed out the error in his figures.

Last month, Yuva Desh, Youth Congress’s online magazine, was forced to apologise after it posted a meme ridiculing PM Modi. Many BJP leaders held that the tweet was an insult to the PM office and was mocking the PM’s humble origins. The Congress, however, distanced itself saying that the twitter handle of Yuva Desh was run by a group of volunteers.

“This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this?” Gujarat CM Rupani wrote on Twitter. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala later said the Congress “strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes.”

“Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents,” he said.

