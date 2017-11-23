Rahul Gandhi to visit Dalit Shakti Kendra and accept Tricolour, ‘refused by CM’

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (File) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK) on November 24 and accept the Indian National Flag that was offered to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier, but he reportedly refused to accept due to space constraint.

“India’s largest national flag, about 125 ft wide and 83.3 ft high, was supposed to be handed over to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, asking him to take steps to annihilate untouchability practices as called by Babasaheb Ambedkar. But the officials of the Gandhinagar Collectorate, on behalf of the chief minister said, that they do not have enough space to keep the flag,” stated a press release issued by the Kendra.

It also stated: “Rahul Gandhi, will accept the national flag with full respect and dignity on behalf of citizens of India and vow to make India free from untouchability practices… This is an historical move by a politician to fight back the forces which are promoting anti-nationalism by insulting national pride.”

Meanwhile, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, addressed a gathering of around 2,000 members of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch at Odhav industrial area in Ahmedabad and pledged in the name of Ambedkar that they will never vote for “anti-Dalit, anti-poor and anti-Constitutional BJP”.

“The real power are the working class but they have been pushed to the margins. You are the creator of everything we use and still you are not given your rights. You fight for even basic necessities. It is time for all this to change,” he said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App