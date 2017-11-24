Rahul Gandhi to start campaign from Porbandar today

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign in Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections (Express Photo/Salman Raja) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign in Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections (Express Photo/Salman Raja)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who has already conducted roadshows all over the state in the last two months, will start his two-day poll campaign from Porbander on Friday. He will reach the coastal town in a chopper around 10 am on Friday and address a public meeting of fishermen. Former state Congress president Arjun Modhwadia is the party’s candidate from Porbander seat.

According to the party’s state spokesperson Manish Doshi, Gandhi will then fly to Ahmedabad from where he will go to Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK) in Sanand, run by human rights activist and Magasaysay Award Winner Martin Macwan. The same day, the Congress VP will address doctors, paramedics, nurses and small scale pharmaceutical businessmen at Law Graden in Ahmedabad, hold interaction with school, college and university teachers in Virat Nagar and address a public meeting in Nikol-Naroda area.

He will cover four districts during his trip — Gandhinagar and Aravalli with sizeable Patel and kshatriya population and Mahisagar and Dahod with tribal population. He will address party workers at Dahegam in Gandhinagar and two corner meetings in Bayad constituency of Aravalli district. Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of Shankersinh Vaghela who had quit the party in July, is the sitting MLA of Bayad. Rahul will then visit tribal-dominated Lunawada and Santrampur in Mahisagar district and Margada Chokadai, Sukhsar, Fatehpura, Muvada Chowkadi and Limdi in Dahod.

