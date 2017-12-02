Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Mandi. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Mandi. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

Continuing his sustained attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned the low government spending on education in the BJP-ruled Gujarat. Gandhi has been posing questions to the PM criticising the BJP’s 22-year-rule in the state.

“Why is Gujarat on the 26th position with regard to spending on government education? What wrong has the youth of the state done?” Gandhi asked on Twitter on Saturday.

Gandhi, who is leading Congress party’s poll campaign in Gujarat, accused PM Modi of “commercialising education at the cost of government schools and institutions and hitting students hard with fee hikes”.

“How will the dream of a ‘New India’ be realised this way,” Gandhi asked.

In his previous posts, Gandhi said Modi should answer why public money was “squandered” in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies in Gujarat. In his past rallies, Gandhi has accused Modi of “selling Gujarat villages to his industrialist friends.”

The Congress leader also asked why Gujaratis were being forced to pay for their “financial mismanagement” and publicity campaign expenditure. He asked whether it will take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis as the incumbent BJP government in Gujarat has provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and December 14.

