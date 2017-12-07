Rahul Gandhi’s 9th question to PM Modi: ‘Why loss of jobs, Gabbar Singh’s assault’

Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting at Anjar in Kutch during the Congress’ campaign for the Gujarat Assembly Election. (Express photo Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting at Anjar in Kutch during the Congress’ campaign for the Gujarat Assembly Election. (Express photo Javed Raja)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plight of farmers in Gujarat. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Neither were the loans waived, nor a fair price given for the crops to farmers, crop insurance sum was not given and nor were tube wells installed for irrigation.” This was the ninth in a series of questions that Rahul Gandhi has been asking the PM to answer during the campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Making a Gabbar Singh reference, something he has done frequently to attack the prime minister and the GST, Rahul said, “Gabbar Singh’s assault, land grabbed, farmers rendered jobless… the prime minister must answer…”

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 9वाँ सवाल: न की कर्ज़ माफ़ी

न दिया फसल का सही दाम

मिली नहीं फसल बीमा राशि

न हुआ ट्यूबवेल का इंतजाम खेती पर गब्बर सिंह की मार

छीनी जमीन, अन्नदाता को किया बेकार PM साहब बतायें, खेडुत के साथ क्यों इतना सौतेला व्यवहार? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

On Wednesday, he questioned the PM over malnourishment in children as well as the poor infant mortality rate. He also questioned the deteriorating levels of health services in Gujarat. Similarly, on Tuesday he had questioned the PM on price rise and inflation.

Beginning November 29, Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle started posting questions for PM Modi. The first attack was on the failure of the 2012 poll promise of providing houses to as much as 50 lakh people. Other issues raised in past days on Twitter were “favourable” treatment for private utility firms at the loss of public sector enterprises, costly education at both the school and college level, the issue of women safety, dropping health in Gujarat and large scale unemployment.

