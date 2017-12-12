Rahul Gandhi’s 14th poser for PM Modi: What have you done for Dalits in Gujarat?

Gandhi has asked a series of questions to the prime minister ranging from corruption to farmers. (File) Gandhi has asked a series of questions to the prime minister ranging from corruption to farmers. (File)

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president-elect, on Tuesday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of turning a blind eye to atrocities on Dalits in Gujarat. Questioning the Prime Minister over the condition of Dalits, Rahul said they got neither land nor jobs, education or health in the 22 years of BJP rule in Gujarat.

He posted the question on his Twitter handle using Hindi couplets.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब 14वां सवाल: न जमीन, न रोजगार, न स्वास्थ्य, न शिक्षा

गुजरात के दलितों को मिली है बस असुरक्षा ऊना की दर्दनाक घटना पर मोदीजी हैं मौन

इस घटना की जवाबदेही लेगा फिर कौन? कानून तो बहुत बने दलितों के नाम

कौन देगा मगर इन्हे सही अंजाम? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 12, 2017

‘Neither land, nor employment, nor health, nor education

Dalits in Gujarat have got only insecurity

Modiji is silent on the painful incident of Una

Who will be answerable for this ordeal?

Many laws have been made for Dalits

But who will bring them into effect?’

Rahul also referred to the Una incident of July 11 last year, in which some Dalit youths from Mota Samadhiyala, who were skinning a dead cow, were flogged by “cow protection” vigilantes, alleging that they had killed the cow. After a video of the incident went viral, it sparked off violent protests across Gujarat.

Gandhi has asked a series of questions to the prime minister ranging from corruption to farmers. Taking forward his ‘one question a day’ series, he focused his latest attack on Dalit issue.

Rahul uses the tagline “22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab” (22 years of account, Gujarat demands answers) while posting his questions on the social media.

The Congress president-elect has been persistently trying to strike a chord with the Gujarat audience in the wake of the state assembly polls. He has been using new ways to woo the Gujarat electorate including his ‘chai pe charcha’ with farmers and visiting food stalls in the state where the second phase of elections will take place on December 14.

