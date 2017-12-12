Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi to hold presser at 1 pm in Ahmedabad

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi will address the media at 1 pm in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter/INC) Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi will address the media at 1 pm in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter/INC)

Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference at 1:00 pm on Tuesday in Ahmedabad on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls.

Rahul, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Monday denied permission to hold roadshows in the city. Citing Election Commission’s guidelines, the city police said the roadshows would have created law and order problems. This will be Gandhi’s first presser after getting elected as president of the Congress on Monday. It will also be his first interaction with the media during his months-long campaign in Gujarat.

While PM Modi will fly from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi dam, and later offer prayers at Ambaji, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel is expected to hold an election rally in Nikol.

Live updates:

10:10 am: On Monday, while addressing a public gathering, the Congress president-elect had said that he won’t disrespect PM Modi even though the latter mocked him for his “potato” remark

“Let Modiji say anything bad about me; let him get this done through trolls; let him do whatever, but I respect the position of the Prime Minister. I will not speak one bad word for him. If I will say anything about him, I will do that with respect. However, I will definitely speak truth without any fear, not using any bad word. He is yours, Gujarat, and even my Prime Minister,” Rahul said at an election rally in Gandhinagar as he wrapped up the day’s campaigning.

