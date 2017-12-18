Rahul Gandhi interview: Show cause notice withdrawn, EC panel to relook norms

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi

WITH THE Election Commission (EC) ordering the setting up of a panel to relook the role of modern “communication technologies” in the last 48 hours leading to voting, it withdrew its notice issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving interviews to TV channels a day before the second phase of the Gujarat polls.

The EC had issued the notice to Gandhi on December 13 for violating the provisions of the election law and the model code, giving him time till December 18 to respond.

Late Sunday night, the EC ordered the setting up of a committee with representation from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Law Ministry, National Broadcasters Association and Press Council of India to examine the scope of Section 126 of the Representation of People Act in the “prevailing context of communication technologies”.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 LIVE UPDATES

Section 126 of the Act originally prohibited organising, attending and addressing public meetings or processions in the 48 hours preceding voting. In 1996, its scope was expanded to prohibit the display of “election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus” and the holding of musical or theatrical performances or entertainment programmes to influence voters 48 hours ahead of voting.

Violations can be punished with a prison term of up to two years or a fine, or both.

Gujarat, Himachal election results: Stage set for counting as BJP, Congress vie for power

This provision has been under the spotlight after the EC objected to newschannels telecasting Gandhi’s interview. The decision evoked a strong reaction from the Congress which rushed a delegation of six leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma and Ahmed Patel, to the EC on the same day to protest the move and seek withdrawal of the order.

The party questioned the Commission’s decision on the ground that it did not initiate action against newschannels for airing the release of BJP’s Gujarat manifesto ahead of phase one polling.

Congress claimed that EC did not initiate any action when newschannels aired BJP president Amit Shah’s interview and Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s press conference the same day as Gandhi’s interview. The Congress also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meetings in Gujarat on December 9, which were telecast live by channels even as voting was underway.

Responding to the Congress’ complaint on Sunday, the EC clarified that neither the model code nor Section 126 specifies any time limit to release a party’s manifesto.

“The Commission is of the considered view that due to multifold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 of the RP Act, 1951, and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirement and challenges of the present and emerging situations,” it said.

“The Commission will deliberate… and will consult political parties, media, NBA and other stakeholders to seek suggestions for necessary modification in the extant provisions. Accordingly, a committee is being set up for which detailed orders including terms of reference shall be issued separately….” said the EC’s response.

It also advised the BJP and Congress to not mention any election-related matter within 48 hours of a seat going to poll.

The constitution of the EC committee holds significance given the expansion of modern technology that can be leveraged from remote locations during multi-phase elections despite the end of campaigning in one phase.

Consequently, the move amounts to a re-look of enforcement mechanism in the wake of “recent advancement in communication technology and rise in social media”.

The EC has cited potential violations during “the recent General Elections to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assemblies” to initiate this move to tackle the situation where “even an individual can broadcast/telecast any election related matter from any corner of the world, which can be received by the people of any polling area within the 48 hours mentioned above”.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App