Rahul Gandhi interview: Election Commission orders FIRs against TV channels, Congress says attack on press

THE Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered FIRs against news channels that aired Rahul Gandh’s interview and also served him a showcause notice for violating the legal provision that prohibits display of election matter 48 hours ahead of voting. Gandhi has time until December 18 to respond.

The decision evoked a strong reaction from the Congress which rushed a delegation of six leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma and Ahmed Patel, to the Commission on Wednesday night to protest the move and seek withdrawal of the order.

Surjewala dubbed the order “discriminatory” and an attack on free speech and said the EC cannot have different yardsticks to apply the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The party questioned the Commission’s decision on the ground that it did not initiate action against newschannels for airing BJP President Amit Shah’s interview and union minister Piyush Goyal’s press conference the same day. It reminded EC of its inaction in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave interviews a day ahead of polling in more than one poll phase during the Lok Sabha elections. Congress also cited Modi’s public meetings in Gujarat on December 9, which were telecast live by channels even as voting was underway.

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi, too, addressed four public meetings that day.

“Election Commission is bound to be fair and impartial. We have to regrettably state that aforesaid apparent discrimination and an apparent advantage being given to the ruling party militates against this notion,” states the party’s memorandum that was submitted to the Commission Wednesday night.

The poll panel’s decision to act against newchannels and Gandhi was based on a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Apart from seeking action against the Congress President, the BJP also sought cancellation of license of the local media channels which aired Gandhi’s interview.The complaint cited four media channels namely ABP Asmita Gujarati, VTV, GSTV and Zee 24hrs. Although Gujarat CEO BB Swain told The Indian Express that FIRs will be lodged against five newschannels, he did not name them.

The EC, in its order addressed to Swain, said that Gandhi’s interview fell “within the definition of election matter” under Section 126 (3) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 and display of such election matter 48 hours ahead of voting was a violation of Section 126 (1)(b) of the Represenation of the People Act, 1951.

“Further, those TV channels which are violating the provisions of Section 126 (1) (b) by displaying said election matter in Phase-II district in Gujarat have been directed to forthwith stop the display of such matter,” the order stated.

Reacting to the EC order, Shreyans Shah, owner of the Gujarat Samachar group that operates GSTV television said, “The interview run by GSTV was about the induction of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president. It does not have anything to do with Gujarat elections. We have neither mentioned Gujarat elections, or talked about the candidates contesting polls, so we are not on the wrong-side. In fact on December 9 (during Phase-I) we have carried interviews of BJP candidates. We have followed the same pattern.” Shah said that such “old rules” in age of social-media are “not desirable.”

“On one hand you are restricting media, and on the other hand you are passing on the same information you are trying to give through social media. There is no ban on social media. It is contradictory,” Shah added.

