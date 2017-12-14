Rahul Gandhi interview: BJP petitioning EC is an act of desperation, says P Chidamabaram

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday termed the BJP’s petitioning the Election Commission for Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi’s interview to a local Gujarat news channel as ‘an act of desperation’. In two tweets, Chidambaram questioned why the poll watchdog chose to pick Rahul’s interview for violating poll code but ignored the speech given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others from the BJP. “BJP petitioning the Election Commission is an act of desperation. An interview after the campaign ended is the norm for every candidate and every campaigner in every election.”

The senior Congress leader added: “Yesterday, PM made a speech. BJP’s President gave an interview. Railway Minister gave an interview. Why have all these escaped the EC’s attention? Why pick on only Mr Rahul Gandhi’s interview?” Also Read: Rahul Gandhi interview: Election Commission orders FIRs against TV channels, Congress says attack on press

Chidambaram’s response comes a day after the EC ordered FIRs against news channels that aired Rahul’s interview and also served him a showcause notice for violating the legal provision that prohibits display of election matter 48 hours ahead of voting. The Congress scion has time until December 18 to respond. The poll watchdog’s decision elicited a strong reaction from the Congress party which rushed a delegation of six leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma and Ahmed Patel, to the Commission on Wednesday night to protest the move and seek withdrawal of the order.

Surjewala said the order is “discriminatory” and an attack on free speech. He added that the EC cannot have different yardsticks to apply the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The party questioned the Commission’s decision on the ground that it did not initiate action against newschannels for airing BJP President Amit Shah’s interview and union minister Piyush Goyal’s press conference the same day. It reminded EC of its inaction in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave interviews a day ahead of polling in more than one poll phase during the Lok Sabha elections. Congress also cited Modi’s public meetings in Gujarat on December 9, which were telecast live by channels even as voting was underway.

