Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi: Why should Gujarat suffer because of your publicity campaign expenditure?

Continuing the party’s attack on the BJP’s two-decade rule in Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked why Gujaratis should bear the burden of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s publicity campaigns. Gandhi also shared some figures questioning why the debt-burden in Gujarat had increased in the past 22 years.

“Gujarat ke haalat par pradhanmantri ji se dusra sawal. 1995 mein Gujarat par karz Rs 9, 183 crore. 2017 mein Gujarat par karz Rs 2,41,000 crore. Yani har Gujarati par Rs 37, 000 karz (Here’s another question on Gujarat’s condition. In 1995, the state had a debt of Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, it increased to Rs 2,41,000 crore. Which means a debt of Rs 37,000 on every Gujarati),” he tweeted. “Aapke vittiye kuprabandhan va publicity ki saza Gujarat ki janta kyun chukaye? (Why should Gujarat pay for your financial mismanagement and publicity?),” Gandhi asked. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi: Do you need 45 more years to build houses you promised?

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a poem in Hindi where he posed a question to PM Modi on the situation in Gujarat. He said it was promised in 2012 to provide 50 lakh new households to the people, however, only 4.72 lakh households have been built so far. “Mr Prime Minister, is it going to take another 45 years to fulfill the promise?” he asked. Track all updates on Gujarat elections here

“2012 mein vaada kia ki 50 lakh naye ghar denge. 5 saal mein banaye 4.72 lakh ghar. PM ji batayye ki kya yeh vaada poora hone mein 45 saal aur lagenge (In 2013, they promised to build 50 lakh houses. But they made 4.72 lakh. Will it take 45 more years to fulfill this promise?),” Gandhi had tweeted.

The Congress vice-president had also criticised PM Modi for “selling Gujarat villages to industrialists.” “Modi ji has written off loans worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore for industrialists. But his finance minister says waiving farm loan is a bad policy,” Gandhi said at a rally in Amreli. He also ridiculed BJP’s poll plank of vikas saying it might be a code name for Modi’s industrialist friends.

In the run-up to Gujarat polls which begin on December 9, Gandhi has been consistently attacking the BJP-led government at the state and centre over issues like demonetisation, GST, farmer’s unrest and Rafale deal.

He will continue his Navsarjan Yatra on Thursday. Starting from Amreli, Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings at Botad and Bhavnagar districts. He is also scheduled to offer his prayers at Gopinath Temple during the second day of his visit.

