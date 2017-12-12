People of Gujarat are intelligent, they know PM Modi is not talking about corruption or farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat elections: Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi took a dig at BJP for labelling his numerous temple visits in the state as ‘political’. (Source: ANI) Gujarat elections: Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi took a dig at BJP for labelling his numerous temple visits in the state as ‘political’. (Source: ANI)

Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for initiating only one-sided development in the state for last 22 years.

Holding his first presser in Ahmedabad after getting elected as the president of the Congress party on Monday, Rahul said that people of Gujarat are intelligent and they can see that the Prime Minister is not talking about corruption or farmers in his rallies.

“People of Gujarat are very intelligent, they can see that PM Modi is not talking about corruption or farmers in his rallies. There is a massive undercurrent, I am actually little surprised, I had expected BJP to fight with more strength,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress president-elect also took a dig at the BJP for labelling his numerous temple visits in the state as ‘political’, adding that he has prayed from Gujarat’s well being during his temple visits. “Whenever I went to a temple I just prayed for a ‘Sunehra Bhavishya’ for the people of Gujarat, a better development here. Is it wrong to go to a temple? Jahan mauka milta hai vahan mandir jaata hoon, Kedarnath bhi gaya tha, vo kya Gujarat mein hai? (Whenever I got the opportunity I have visited temples, have been to Kedarnath as well. Is that in Gujarat?),” asked Rahul.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told ANI that the people of Gujarat have done two good things in assembly polls, they have taught Dr Manmohan Singh how to speak and Rahul Gandhi to visit temples. “Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya,” he said.

Rahul downplayed PM Modi’s seaplane ride from Sabarmati river to Dharoi Dam today, saying there’s nothing wrong in that but it’s a ploy to distract people from real issues. “Modi ji agar seaplane mein udna chahte hain toh kuch ghalat nahi, acchi baat hai lekin ye ek distraction hai, asli sawaal hai 22 saal mein janta ke liya kya kiya? (There’s nothing wrong if Modi wants to fly in a seaplane, it’s a good thing but it’s also a distraction. The real question is what has he done for the public in 22 years?),” he asked.

Talking about the recent controversy over senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer’s ‘neech’ remark directed at the Prime Minister, the Congress scion reiterated that he won’t tolerate such things. “I will not tolerate such things, Modi ji is after all the Prime Minister of India, though what all Modi ji said about Dr.Manmohan Singh is also not acceptable.”

As for the Congress party’s decision on Gujarat, the Congress president-designate said no decision will be taken unilaterally. “Whatever decision we will make about Gujarat, it will only be done after talking to the people of Gujarat, after listening to their voices. No decision will be taken unilaterally.”

