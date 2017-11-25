In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Rafale deal, Jay Shah issue

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi on issues surrounding Rafale deal, Jay Shah and winter session of Parliament. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi on issues surrounding Rafale deal, Jay Shah and winter session of Parliament. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Mounting a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister did not want the “truth” behind the multi-crore Rafale deal and Jay Shah issue to come out and has kept the “Parliament doors closed”.

The Congress scion accused the central government of delaying the winter session of parliament as the PM was not prepared to discuss the issues surrounding Rafale deal and the sudden jump is assets of Jay Shah.

“I would ask Modiji three questions (on the Rafale deal). First, is there a difference in the cost of planes in the first and the second contract (signed with a French firm) and did India pay more or less money as per the second contract? And, has the industrialist (whose company has formed a joint venture with the French firm), who was given the contract, ever manufactured planes?” Gandhi asked while addressing a crowd in Gandhinagar. This was his seventh visit to Gujarat in the last two months.

Stressing that the government was avoiding questions on the Rafale deal, Gandhi said that the PM Modi was not taking questions on the matter as he was afraid that the truth in the matter would come out and that it might damage their chances in the crucial assembly election in PM’s home turf. “Rafale is a matter related to the Indian Air Force, national security, martyrs. Modiji will have to answer these questions before the people of the country and Gujarat,” he said.

Targeting his opposition, the MP from Amethi said that people of Gujarat should question the PM on issues related to Rafale deal and Jay Shah when he comes to Gujarat. “Modiji will make many tours of Gujarat, press reporters ask me various questions. Why don’t you ask Modi about the Rafale deal and Jay Shah? The people should also ask Modiji about Rafale and Jay Shah when he comes to Gujarat,” he said.

In a bid to corner the government on delay in holding the winter session of the Parliament, Gandhi said, “Generally, Parliament’s (Winter) session is held every year in November and discussions (on crucial issues) take place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. But, due to two reasons, Parliament is opening after the Gujarat polls this time. “First, (BJP chief) Amit Shah’s son (Jay) converted Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months. Second, and a more important reason, is the Rafale deal. The entire procedure went on for the purchase of the planes and after all the discussions were over, Narendra Modi himself went to France to change the contract,” he alleged.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore in September last year, to which the Congress has now alleged crony capitalism on part of the government and accused it of compromising on matters of national security and interest.

Gujarat, comprising of 182-member assembly seats, will go to the polls in two phases — on December 9 and 14. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

