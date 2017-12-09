Rahul Gandhi: Did PM Modi visit houses of Dalits, Patidars when their youths were attacked?

Rahul Gandhi being felicitated at Harij in Gujarat on Saturday. (Source: INC) Rahul Gandhi being felicitated at Harij in Gujarat on Saturday. (Source: INC)

Hitting back at Narendra Modi for saying that Congress leaders deserted the people of Gujarat during the floods, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked if the Prime Minister visited the houses of Dalits when members of the community were beaten up.

“Did Modi visit the houses of Dalits when their youths were beaten up?” Gandhi said at a rally at Harij in Patan district. The remarks seemed to be a reference to last year’s incident in Una, where four Dalit youths were flogged by ‘cow vigilantes’ in public, allegedly for cow slaughter. The video of their brutal thrashing had gone viral and led to widespread protests across the state.

Harij has a sizeable Patidar population and Gandhi did not lose an opportunity to woo the community, which has been up in arms against the government over reservation in OBC quota. The Congress-president-to-be asked if Modi visited the Patel community members when police entered their homes and allegedly fired at their youths during the agitation. “Did Modi come to you (Patidars) when police entered your house, beat you up, opened fire at your youths,” Gandhi asked.

The remarks seemed to be a reaction to Modi’s jibe on Friday, where he recalled how Congress MLAs were flown to Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections when Banaskantha was battling floods and urged voters to “severely punish” the Congress for deserting them.

The Gandhi scion then went on to question Modi on his poll agenda. “Modi ji first announced to fight elections on Narmada. But he found that Narmada water has not reached villages and has gone to the Tata Nano factory. So, he dropped this agenda,” Gandhi said.

He said if the Congress came to power, it would not be a government for industrialists but for farmers, the poor and small traders. “Congress is coming to power in Gujarat. But it will not be a government of industrialists. It will be the government of farmers, poor people, workers and small shopkeepers,” he said.

Gandhi then asked why there was no mention of development in Modi’s speeches and why didn’t the PM speak of corruption in any of his rallies. “Modi ji said I will fight on vikas (development). But, then he found that this plank is also not working and gave it up. Modi ji never spoke about about corruption in any of his rallies. Do you know why? Because Amit Shah’s son converted Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crores,” he said.

The future Congress chief claimed the PM has made Mani Shankar Aiyar’s comments his poll plank and only speaks about himself. On Thursday, Congress veteran kicked up a row by calling Modi “neech kisam ka aadmi”, following which he was suspended by the party high command. Modi was quick to latch on to Aiyar’s comments, and reeled out a list of invectives which he said had been hurled at him at different times by Congress leaders.

“The PM is now left with only one agenda. He now speaks about himself. Sixty to seventy per cent of his Friday’s speech was about himself,” Rahul said, adding, “But this election is not about Modi, Rahul or Solanki. It is about the future of Gujarat.”

The Congress has promised to waive farmers loans within 10 days of coming to power in Gujarat. Attacking the Centre for being disillusioned to agrarian distress and working for businessmen, Gandhi said, “While the NDA government has waived lakhs of crores for more than 10 industrialists, Arun Jaitley says it is not in our (BJP) policy to waive farmers loans. But what wrong have farmers done? Because they don’t travel in Mercedes or chartered planes?”

