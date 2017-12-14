Rahul Gandhi desperate, violated poll code and gave interview: BJP

Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicted a massive victory for the BJP with more than 150 seats. Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicted a massive victory for the BJP with more than 150 seats.

The BJP on Wednesday said Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi was “desperate” and fearing defeat in Gujarat he had violated the Model Code of Conduct to give interviews on the eve of the last phase of voting.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicted a massive victory for the BJP with more than 150 seats at a press conference in the BJP headquarters and wondered whether the Congress would be decimated so badly that it would not be able to claim the Leader of Opposition post. He said the “undercurrent” about which Rahul has spoken would work against the Congress.

The last phase of voting in Gujarat is on Thursday and the result will be out on December 18.

Goyal objected to Rahul’s interviews that were aired by Gujarati media on Wednesday. “The Congress is so scared and Rahul Gandhi is desperate to save his face. That is why he violated the Model Code of Conduct and gave interviews. We don’t think such interviews are allowed in 48 hours prior to polls. We have never given such interviews,” he said.

The BJP’s Gujarat unit legal cell wrote to the Election Commission on Wednesday, claiming that Rahul’s interview was in violation of the Model Code.

Goyal asked when would the Opposition party free itself of corruption. “The way the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has taken action against terrorism it has given a message that India doesn’t tolerate terrorism. On the other hand, the tough measures against corruption have given a warning to the corrupt and paved the way for the country to move on the path of honesty,” Goyal said, citing the conviction of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda by the CBI court in the coal block allocation corruption case.

The minister said Koda was an Independent and “propped up” as Chief Minister by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Goyal said a former Congress MLA was arrested allegedly in a case of money laundering. “It is now very clear why the Congress has been attacking the government over its campaign against corruption.” He was referring to

the charges against former Congress MLA Rajesh Jain. An Enforcement Directorate probe allegedly found that he had routed and laundered black money to the tune of Rs 8 crore after demonetisation.

He also spoke about a claim made in a show of a US science channel that the so called Ram Setu between India and Sri Lanka was man-made. He said it reaffirmed the party’s stand on the issue and its belief on the existence of Lord Ram.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress has always been apologetic when it came to respecting Hindu religion. I wish once and for all this debate (on Ram Setu) is settled. We should respect Ram Setu and no damage should be done to it,” Goyal said.

