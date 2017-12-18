Gujarat assembly election 2017 results: Congress’ Alpesh Thakor wins in Radhanpur

Congress’ Alpesh Thakor (express photo javed raja) Congress’ Alpesh Thakor (express photo javed raja)

Congress’ new face Alpesh Thakor won the Radhanpur constituency in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 with a big margin of over 14,000 votes over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival. The OBC leader was trailing initially but picked up soon to take a lead in Radhanpur, one of the largest constituencies in Gujarat. According to the Election Commission of India data, Thakor won the seat with 85,777 votes, followed by his BJP rival Lavingji Thakor with 70,920 votes. The 40-year-old is the convener of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena and OBC SC ST Ekta Manch. Thakor has been campaigning against liquor addiction in his community and had even formed the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena to spread awareness about the malaise.

He recently suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “fair-skinned” because he ate mushrooms imported from Taiwan. Addressing a rally, Thakor claimed the PM ate five mushrooms everyday and each of them cost Rs 80,000. Amidst applause from the audience, the OBC leader said Modi consumes five mushrooms a day and this has made his skin fair.

“Modi ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan. One mushroom costs Rs 80,000 and he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of these imported mushrooms,” Thakor, who last year led a statewide agitation against the Patidar demand for quota, had quipped.

Radhanpur (GEN) is a state assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Patan district and North Gujarat region of Gujarat and is a part of the Patan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 258424 voters in the constituency, of which 134646 are male, 123777 female and one others. The elections for the Radhanpur constituency seat was held on December 14 in the second phase of the elections.

In 2012, BJP leader Nagarji Thakor had won the seat with a margin of around 4,000 votes against Congress’ Bhavsinhji Rathod.

