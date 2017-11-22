Gujarat election: Question Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir, Rohingya, Amit Shah tells people

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Stating that the Gujarat election was a fight between Congress’s “casteism and dynastic rule” and Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s “development politics”, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to make his stand clear on Rohingya Muslim refugees and on the issue of autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally at Gulistan Maidan in Bhavnagar, Shah said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should state what the situation was in Kashmir when the Congress was in power.

“Terrorists killed our soldiers and people with impunity during their (UPA’s) rule… But we conducted a surgical strike. Our soldiers entered Pakistani territory, killed them and came back,” Shah said.

“Rahul Gandhi should make his stand clear whether he supports Chidambaram’s demand for autonomy for Kashmir. People of Gujarat should ask him when he comes here next,” he said.

Shah also targeted Congress leaders on the issue of Rohingya Muslim refugees. “P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor have written to the Prime Minister that they (Rohingya Muslims) should be allowed to enter India… The people of Gujarat should ask the Congress to clear its stand on the refugee issue. Can India play with its internal security?” he said.

Taking a swipe at Rahul, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi thinks this is a tourist spot… If he comes here, he should know the facts about Gujarat. In 2013, the Manmohan Singh government gave only Rs 63,000 crore to Gujarat. After Narendra Modi came to power in Delhi, he gave bullet train, the ‘Ro-Ro’ ferry service, the international airport (for the Saurashtra region) and he resolved all the pending problems that Gujarat had with the Centre…,” he said.

