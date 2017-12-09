Probing who put up ‘Ahmed Patel for CM’ banners; not in Muslim areas: collector

Congress MP Ahmed Patel. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Congress MP Ahmed Patel. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

A DAY after banners were found on at least three spots in Surat, urging Muslims to “vote for Congress to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister”, Surat collector Mahendra Patel on Friday said areas where the banners were found have “no Muslim population”, even as the Congress blamed BJP workers for the mischief and the ruling party’s leaders denied the charge. Stating that the banners have been brought down, Patel said, “The returning officer is investigating the incident.”

Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We will check CCTV footage of police cameras installed at various locations and identify and catch those involved.” Aslam Cyclewala, a Congress municipal councillor in Surat, alleged that BJP leaders had done it to polarise voters and incite people from the Hindu community to vote for the ruling party. Surat city BJP general secretary Mandansinh Atodariya said, “We don’t get into such (acts of) cheap and negative publicity.”

The banners were seen outside the mosque on Ring road, near the dargah at Athwalines, and at a mosque at Udhna Darwaja on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Surat in the final hours of campaigning for the first phase on Thursday.

Cyclewala, councillor from Anjana ward, who met police chief Satish Sharma and requested him to take action in the case, said although the banners were on mosques, Muslim population has dwindled over the years in these areas.

“If any Muslim leader or the Congress had done such a thing (put up the banners), they would have hung them in Muslim areas. Athwalines area outside the district collectorate has few Muslims. Even Morcha Masjid at Udhna Darwaja has only five or six Muslim households, and the mosque near Shalimar Market on Ring Road is dominated by textile market — no Muslim family resides there any longer.”

He also said, “Ahmedbhai is not contesting the election. He is not in the race for the chief minister’s post. Besides, the banners do not have the printer’s name,” Cyclewala said. Chirag Goyal of a city firm that deals in selling of poll materials said, “We have not printed any banner of Ahmedbhai Patel. No one had approached us to print any such banner or poster.” BJP’s Atodariya said, “This election is being fought on the plank of development, so we would have put up banners of development. Why should we put up Ahmedbhai Patel’s banners?”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App