Gujarat polls: For Kalol seat, BJP MP’s both son, wife seek ticket

A day after BJP MP from Panchmahal Prabhatsinh Chauhan threatened to resign from the party if his wife Rangeshwari Chauhan was denied ticket to contest from Kalol seat, his son Pravinsinh Chauhan also claimed stake for the ticket.

“I have shown my willingness to contest from Kalol. It is up to the party to take a final decision,” said Pravinsinh, who had joined the Congress last December, only to return to the BJP this year. His father Prabhatsinh said that talks are underway with party leaders over the ticket.

Rageshwari, president of Gho-ghamba taluka, said, “If the party is eyeing for 150 seats, the party must select a candidate who has worked for people.” Out of the five seats in Panchmahal, the BJP has declared candidates for all, but Kalol. In the 2012, BJP’s Arvind-sinh Rathod had won the seat.

