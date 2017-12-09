Gujarat polls: Replace EVMs with ballot papers, demands Akhilesh Yadav

According to Yadav, at many places like Kanpur, it was found that whichever button the voters pressed on the EVMs, the vote went to the BJP. According to Yadav, at many places like Kanpur, it was found that whichever button the voters pressed on the EVMs, the vote went to the BJP.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav Friday demanded that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) be replaced with ballot papers in elections. Speaking to mediapersons here, he claimed that circumstantial evidence had proven that EVMs could be tampered with and the elections could be rigged. “There is a need to replace EVMs with ballot papers,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He referred to the recently concluded local body elections in UP and asserted that the BJP had won in areas where EVMs were used and lost badly wherever ballot papers were used. According to Yadav, at many places like Kanpur, it was found that whichever button the voters pressed on the EVMs, the vote went to the BJP. At some places, the Independents got zero votes meaning that even the votes of the candidates and their families went to the BJP.

He added that even the Election Commission had accepted that EVMs could be defective. Yadav said to ensure transparent and fair polls, ballot papers should be used. Campaigning for the SP candidates, he said, “I want a secular government in Gujarat.”

The SP has fielded four candidates in the Assembly elections while it is supporting the Congress on rest of the seats.

Yadav said he was happy that young leaders like Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani had also extended their support to the Congress.

He also took a swipe at the BJP and said that the “BJP’s model of development” was “deceptive”. Citing examples of the Agra-Lucknow expressway and Lucknow metro, projects which were undertaken by his government, he said that he had been touring Gujarat for the last five days but had not seen any road where fighter aircrafts could be landed.

The Indian Air Force recently landed 15 fighter jets on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

