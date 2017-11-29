Gujarat elections: PM Narendra Modi using vulgar, intemperate language, says Congress

Anand Sharma (File) Anand Sharma (File)

A day after Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, the party on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister of using “vulgar, intemperate and indecent’’ language in his public speeches.

“His language is questionable. It is so vulgar that it is difficult for the Congress to reply to him in the same language… He has no politeness and courtesy,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said in Ahmedabad.

He also rebutted charges made against the Congress by Modi, ranging from issues such as corruption to unfair treatment of Gujaratis and terrorism.

Targeting the Prime Minister over his statement — “How dare you (Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi) come to Gujarat and abuse her son”— Sharma told reporters this reflected his “arrogance”. “You (Modi) go to Uttar Pradesh and insult Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. You go to Bihar and insult Lalu (Prasad). And, now you are questioning the opposition when they challenge you in Gujarat,” the former Union minister said. He alleged that the Prime Minister had “brought down the level of political discourse to the lowest”.

Replying to Modi’s charge that the Congress had sold out the nation, he asked, “Why is he sitting silent and not initiating any action?”

On the issue of terror, Sharma said his party does not want “a sermon from Modi on fighting terrorism. Rahul Gandhi is the son of Rajiv Gandhi and grandson of Indira Gandhi who sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

He said it was during Jawaharlal Nehru’s rule that Gujarat became a separate state in 1960 and it was the Congress that conferred Bharat Ratna on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

