PM Modi slams Kapil Sibal over Patidar quota formula

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress for promising to provide quota to Patidars above the 50 per cent cap and singled out Kapil Sibal, who had proposed a quota formula to Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti Modi, saying that the Congress usually drafts in the “able lawyer whenever it wanted to spread falsehood”.

“There is an advocate in the Congress party called Kapil Sibal. Whenever the Congress has to spread falsehood they field him to do it. He is always handling all the indefensible and wrong matters… Before 2007 elections, this Sibal had come to Viramgam and said that Modi will be in jail in few days. From 2007 to 2014 they were running the government, could they arrest me? You knew that Modi was growing at that time and was a most potent danger to you but you could not arrest me. They might have wished to do it, but am I not standing in front of you?” Modi said at a rally in Bhavnagar.

With the PAAS accepting the Congress’ quota formula and campaigning against the ruling BJP, Modi said: “You (Congress) are trying to fool people by saying that you will give this and you will give that… They want to lure people by making false promises.” In a bid to woo Patidars and Kshatriyas, he brought up the importance of the unity of the two communities several times in his speech and invoked Sardar Patel and Krishna Kumarsinh Bhavsinh, the last maharaja of Gohil dynasty who ruled erstwhile Bhavnagar state.

“One was a Patel and the other a Kshatriya. After the British left, a lot of maharajas thought they would get their property back, but our very own Krishna Kumarsinh Gohil was the first to volunteer and give Sardar all his property. For the Kshatriya community, it was always country first. The son of a Patel asks land and a Kshatriya gives… what more can be unity… But there are some who are spewing poison in the name of these communities. Such a unity between Patels and Kashtriya hurts the Congress, and they are trying to break it,” he said.

Interestingly on November 30, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Bhavnagar, had said: “Krishna Kumar Sinh gave the land to the country and Sardar Patel used it for development. Modiji is doing exactly the opposite of what Sardar and Krishnakumarsinh did… Modi gave away acres of land that belonged to the people of Gujarat to one industry.”

In Junagadh, Modi repeated his charge that Congress does not like Sardar Patel and therefore it blocks anything with which name of the Iron Man of India is associated. Modi alleged that the Congress objected to then president Rajendra Prasad inaugurating Somnath temple, didn’t give permission to install gates on Narmada dam and also refused clearances for a ropeway project on Mount Girnar as Patel’s name was associated with all these places and projects.

Claiming that the grand old party of India has always stood against the interests of Gujarat, Modi said that people of Gujarat can never accept the Congress as the morals and character of the state are not in-sync. “The Congress should remember history… Gujarat has time and again raised its voice against the Congress… The morals, character and values of public life in the state of Gujarat are not in sync with the Congress party. And so Gujarat can never accept the Congress party,” Modi added while addressing the last of the four public meetings of the day at Jamnagar.

He claimed that ever since the BJP government has taken charge in Gujarat, the state has become number one in creating jobs. “Go to any corner of the country and ask if any Gujarati has come there seeking employment. You won’t find a single person. But go to any corner of Gujarat, there won’t be a single state from where people have not come seeking employment. Even in Jamnagar there is a mini-India. But in no corner of India will you find a Gujarati who has gone to work as a labourer or for seeking employment,” Modi said blaming the Congress for not creating employment opportunities in other states.

Comparing the reconstruction work undertaken under his leadership in Gujarat after the 2001 earthquake in Kutch, Modi impressed upon the crowd how the impact of natural disasters was “still visible” in places like Latur, Kedarnath, Kashmir and Odisha. “The BJP government has taken Gujarat out of the shadows of Kutch earthquake and put it on a fast-track to progress,” Modi said while addressing a gathering where BJP candidates of seven seats of Jamnagar and Dev Bhoomi Dwarka districts were present.

