PM Narendra Modi facing crisis of credibility, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi addresses the inaugural function of the birth centenary celebration of the late Baby John at Thaikkad in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi addresses the inaugural function of the birth centenary celebration of the late Baby John at Thaikkad in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was facing a “crisis of credibility” and had stopped talking of corruption. Addressing a rally of Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Rahul said people no longer believe in what PM Modi says.

“Today three years after he came to power, PM Modi is facing a crisis of credibility. People listen to his speeches, but no longer believe in what he says. The reason for this is his actions and the performance of his government in the last three years,” he said.

Rahul said the PM had committed to the youth of the country that he will get two crore jobs every year for them and had also laid out a vision of Make-in India, Start-up India and Connect India. He added the PM had also challenged China’s dominance in manufacturing, Gandhi said.

“However, today the truth was out. We asked the government some time back how many jobs have been created under the Make-in-India, Startup India and connect India programmes,” he said. While China creates 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, a minister replied in Parliament that 450 jobs were created in India in 24 hours, Rahul said.

“Three years ago the PM came to power on a lot of hope. The people had so much expectations, they believed in his words and they believed in what he said,” Rahul said.

Rahul who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram after a hectic electioneering in Gujarat, said his party had fought an “extremely aggressive election” in that state.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd