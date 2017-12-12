PM Modi’s campaign finale: Sea-plane landing on Sabarmati

“Did Congress ever think of this?…They do not have imagination of vikas (development). To increase tourism… airports cannot be made everywhere…and therefore, we are working in the direction of waterways. As many as 106 waterways (we are planning in the country),” said PM Modi. “Did Congress ever think of this?…They do not have imagination of vikas (development). To increase tourism… airports cannot be made everywhere…and therefore, we are working in the direction of waterways. As many as 106 waterways (we are planning in the country),” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that in a “first of its kind experiment in India”, a sea-plane will land at Sabarmati riverfront on Tuesday morning and he will be on board it. “This is first experiment in Hindustan. It is an experiment to strengthen tourism in future. Actually, BJP party wanted me to do a roadshow tomorrow (Tuesday). But, the administration has not given permission. And I have time, so I decided to take blessings of Ma Amba. I have not visited Ma Amba after becoming Prime Minister, and therefore I want to go there tomorrow. So, this experiment of sea-plane will also with the blessings of Ma Amba,” Modi said at a poll meeting at Sabarmati riverfront.

As per the schedule, Modi will set on board the sea-plane from Sabarmati riverfront near Sardar Bridge at around 9.30 am on Tuesday. From there, he will land in the reservoir of Dharoi dam, and from there will go to Ambaji Temple. He will return to Sabarmati riverfront in the sea plane at around 2.30 pm. In his around 42-minute long speech, Modi also congratulated the people of Ahmedabad on the city getting World Heritage status from the UNESCO.

Modi repeated his allegations that when he was the CM of Gujarat, the UPA government “used to create a lot of hindrance on his way to bring development to Gujarat”. “But now, Gujarat has an opportunity of achieving quick development as BJP is in power at both the Centre and the state,” he said.

