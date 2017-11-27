PM Modi top quotes: ‘How dare you abuse son of Gujarat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Gujarat. (Source: Express photo by Javed) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Gujarat. (Source: Express photo by Javed)

Addressing the first of a series of rallies in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed at the Congress for seeking proof of ‘surgical strike’.

“These people (Opposition) asked for pictures of surgical strike as evidence. Did we go to shoot a film?” he said.

The prime minister also claimed that India’s response to 26/11 and Uri terror attacks explain the difference between the previous UPA government and his.

Here are Narendra Modi’s top quotes:

1) In last some days, people from across the country have hurled so much mud at Gujarat that blossoming of Lotus is certain here: PM Modi.

2) Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said: Some people cant understand difference between Kesar (mango) of Kutch, Gujarat and Kesar (saffron) of Jammu & Kashmir. So, futile to indulge in argument with them.

3) Modi, without naming opposition Congress and Rahul Gandhi, said: In so many years of public life, there is no stain on me and how dare you abuse ‘Son of Gujarat’. Will you tolerate ‘atyachar’ on your son?

4) A Pakistani court released a Pakistani terrorist and the Congress is celebrating. I was surprised why. And this same Congress refused to believe our own army on surgical strikes and preferred to believe the Chinese Ambassador: PM Modi

5) Congress is unhappy about demonetisation. They keep attacking me but I want to tell them…I have grown up in the same land as Sardar Patel. I will ensure that the poor get their due. We will not allow this nation to be looted: PM Modi

6) We are not here for power, we are here for 125 crore Indians. We want to take India to new heights of glory: PM Modi.

7) There are some people who love spreading negativity and pessimism. My appeal to them is to stop doing that. They lack Neeti, Niyat, a Neta and a Naata with the people: PM Modi.

8) The development work in Kutch after the 2001 quake is for all to see. Who imagined that Kutch can do so well in agriculture. People from the nation are coming here to enjoy the Rann Utsav: PM Modi.

9) ‘Gujarat is my Atma, Bharat is my Parmatma.’ This land of Gujarat has cared for me, Gujarat has given me strength: PM Modi.

10) On one side there is Vikas and Vishwas while on the other side there is Vanshwad. Gujarat will never forgive the Congress Party and this has been the case for long. Congress has never liked Gujarat, has always preferred to see it lag behind: PM Modi.

