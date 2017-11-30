Top Stories

PM Modi to address seven election rallies ahead of first phase of Gujarat polls

On December 1, PM Modi will address around 5,500 women workers of Gujarat BJP at taluka (block) level for an hour through the NAMO mobile application.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: November 30, 2017 4:19 pm
PM Modi while addressing a rally in Prachi of Gujarat on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in Gujarat for a fresh round of election meetings in December, the party’s state unit announced on Thursday. Revealing the dates for the poll campaign trail, state in-charge Bhupender Yadav said PM Modi will address seven election meetings in two days.

And, on December 1, PM Modi will address around 5,500 women workers of Gujarat BJP at taluka (block) level for an hour through the NAMO mobile application. Yadav said that this programme is aimed at increasing women’s participation in voting and to boost their morale.

On December 3, Modi will address public meetings in Bharuch at 10.30 am, Surendranagar at 12.30 pm and Rajkot at 7 pm. In Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate a private hospital at around 4 pm.

Whereas, on December 4, Modi will address public meetings in Dharampur at 10 am, Bhavnagar at 12.30 pm, Junagadh at 2 pm and Jamnagar at 4 pm.

