PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi denied permission to hold roadshows in Ahmedabad

Congres vice-president Rahul Gandhi (left) PM Narendra Modi. Congres vice-president Rahul Gandhi (left) PM Narendra Modi.

Police Monday denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows in Ahmedabad. Citing Election Commission’s guidelines, the police said the roadshows would have created law and order problems.

“We have denied permission to all road shows citing Election Commission;’s guidelines, These shows might create law and order situations. The organised public meetings have been allowed to be held. We are ready to take legal recourse if road show would take place,” said Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh.

They have, however, allowed the two leaders to hold public meetings.

Meanwhile, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members gathered in Ahmedabad’s Bopal to take out a road show led by Hardik Patel despite not having police permission.

Hardik Patel is expected to hold an election rally in Nikol.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App