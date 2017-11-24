PM Modi to join Gujarat campaign on Nov 27 and 29; BJP plans Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath to counter Youth Congress meme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File)

Days after Youth Congress posted “tu chai bech” meme targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in poll-bound Gujarat will listen to his radio programme Mann ki Baat while having tea with people across the state on November 26. The Prime Minister will join poll campaigning in his home state on November 27 and 29 and address at least eight rallies in different parts of Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat, which will go to polls in the first phase on December 9.

According to the BJP, party workers at all the 50,128 booths in the state will join “Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath” at their respective booths. Addressing a press conference here, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said: “On the morning of November 26, we have organised Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath, wherein our workers would listen to the prime minister’s radio programme at all the booths while having tea with people. This exercise is aimed at establishing a direct dialogue with the people.”

Apparently referring to the Youth Congress’ tweet mocking Modi two days ago, the BJP leader said the Opposition party always undermines the strength of the common man. “Our PM has earned respect not just in India, but across the globe. Congress leaders do not understand the strength of the common man. Since they are desperate, the Congress leaders are misusing social media,” Yadav said.

Later speaking with The Indian Express, BJP spokesperson Jagdish Bhavsar said: “During the progamme Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath, the party workers will discuss issues related to Gujarat and also insults hurled as the Prime Minister by Congressmen.” The meme, posted on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine Yuva Desh, was a photograph of Modi, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation. It showed Modi telling the two leaders about the Opposition’s memes targeting him – “Aap logon ne dekha vipaksh mere kaise kaise maimai banvata hai?” Trump corrects him, saying the word is pronounced as ‘meme’ – “usse maimai nahin, meme kehte hain”. May tells Modi to sell tea – “Tu chai bech”.

Under fire, the Youth Congress apologised and the meme was removed. Giving details of the Prime Minister’s poll campaigning over two days, Yadav, who was addressing the media with state party president Jitu Vaghani, said Modi on November 27 will arrive at Bhuj (Kutch) at 11 am, and Jasdan (Rajkot) at 1.20 pm, before going to Dhari (Amreli) at 3 pm. The Prime Minster will also go to Kamrej at 5.15 pm on the same day.

He will address public meetings at all these places, the two BJP leaders said. On November 29, he will be in the state to visit Morbi at 11 am, Prachi (Gir Somnath) at 1.25 pm, Palitana (Bhavnagar) at 3.30 pm and Navsari at 5.30 pm. “Each rally has been organised in a way that people from five to six constituencies can also attend it,” said Yadav.

