Piyush Goyal releases mails between Rahul Gandhi, Jayanthi Natarajan to question Manmohan Singh’s authority

ANI ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal released purported emails between Rahul Gandhi and former Union environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan on Wednesday, using which the BJP attempted to establish that “non-state players” ran the government and could “overrule” then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The attack on the Congress came on a day the Opposition party released a video by Singh in which he criticised Narendra Modi for spreading “falsehoods” about him.

Goyal accused the Congress, when it was in power at the Centre, of obstructing development in Gujarat.

The emails, from which Goyal quoted at a press conference on Wednesday, indicated that Natarajan had informed Rahul about some projects and sought his and Sonia Gandhi’s guidance.

Purported e-mail exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan released by the BJP on Wednesday. Purported e-mail exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan released by the BJP on Wednesday.

Purported e-mail exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan released by the BJP on Wednesday. Purported e-mail exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan released by the BJP on Wednesday.

Goyal then went on to allege that the “Jayanthi tax” — a phrase coined by the BJP to refer to alleged corruption in her ministry — was actually “Rahul tax”.

He said the emails showed that Singh had no role in decision-making in the UPA government.

He cited Rahul’s mail, allegedly asking to ensure no dilution of environmental rules for clearance of a project in Gujarat, and claimed that it showed how the Congress obstructed development work in the state when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister there.

Natarajan quit the Congress in 2015 after the BJP swept to power a year ago and had flayed Rahul over a host of issues.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App