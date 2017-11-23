Phase-I Nomination: Independents swamp Surat, 53 Muslims file nomination

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017. (Representational Image) The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017. (Representational Image)

As many as 99 candidates have filed their nomination as Independents in the 15 Assembly seats in Surat which will go to polls in the first phase on December 9. While most of them are disgruntled leaders from the BJP and the Congress who were denied tickets by their parties, as many as 53 Muslims have filed nomination from eight Assembly seats.

Among those who have filed nomination as Independents include Bhimji Patel (BJP), Ajay Chaudhary (BJP), Kunwarji Halpati (BJP), Anup Rajput (Congress) and Paresh Kachhadiya (Congress).

On Wednesday, after the scrutiny of the nomination forms, it was found that Limbayat Assembly seat received the maximum number of nomination at 42, of which 17 were Independents and as many as 10 Independent Muslim candidates. In Surat (East) seat also, 17 candidates had filed nomination as Independents. Both the seats have sizable number of Muslim voters. The other seats where Muslim candidates have filed nominations as Independents are Opad, Surat (North), Karanj, Majura, Surat (West), Choryasi and Katargam.

Interestingly, not a single Independent candidate has file nomination from Varachha seat, which was been the epicenter of the Patidar agitation in Surat.

