People need change, this is a fight between BJP and Gujarat, says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who recently joined Congress, tells The Indian Express why he thinks the BJP government failed the people, and why he joined politics.

Why did you join politics, and the Congress?

Because of outrage (aakrosh) against the BJP. It was the mandate (janadesh) of the people. We conducted public meetings and took people’s mandate. We said earlier that we would enter politics if they (BJP) did not improve. If I had joined the BJP, I would have been blamed, and asked how much I have been bought for. This is a fight against ideology, and against the BJP’s failure.

Your rivals say your stature has been reduced because you joined the Congress, unlike Hardik Patel.

We are still meeting workers, so we will get to know…. Let the time come…. We are preparing everybody. Only when the candidates in north Gujarat are announced will we get to know the mahaul (atmosphere).

The BJP has criticised you for vowing in public that you will never contest elections. Is there a change of mind?

We have repeatedly said that if you (BJP) do not improve or reform, then we will join politics…. In these two years, they did nothing for issues I raised — loan waivers for farmers, unemployment, addiction, poor state of education. People’s outrage is evident.

How do you see the demand for Patidar reservation, since it will eat into OBC quota?

Why does all talk start and end with reservation? There are so many other issues: unemployment, education, the poor state of farmers, small industries dying. Even demonetisation and GST are issues…. Why was the demand for reservation raised by the prosperous (samrudh) caste? That is because of the frustration, due to which such a situation has arisen in Gujarat. And where a prosperous caste is in such a condition, imagine the condition of the downtrodden and backward castes. This fight is of the middle class and the poor against arrogance.

Do you say there should not be a demand for reservation but a change in policies and governance?

No, I don’t say that. Why has the need to demand reservation arisen? It is because the BJP failed on every policy and front. They are not demanding reservation in 49 per cent (OBC quota), they are seeking this for their poor children. I believe that poor children of upper caste (people) should be given constitutional rights, not only in Gujarat but in the entire country. Reservation rights that have been given to backward castes should be given to poor children of upper castes too.

There are reports that you will contest from Chanasma?

No. I am watching every Assembly constituency. After that, I will contest from wherever my party and workers say.

You started your campaign as a ‘vyasan mukti abhiyan’. Do you think the youth in Gujarat is into addiction?

Despite prohibition, there is a huge addiction problem among youths — of alcohol, as also drugs, tobacco. Every year 10,000-15,000 youths in Gujarat are dying due to alcohol. Strict law and implementation are both necessary, which is not being done.

Are these numbers based on a survey by your outfit, OBC Ekta Manch?

We hold meetings in villages. Everywhere we hear of deaths due to alcohol — that too locally brewed. This problem is worse in urban areas. After seeing this, we started the campaign against alcohol. We can see the results.

Why will the youth vote for Congress?

What did the BJP do in the last 22 years? Today there are 60 lakh unemployed youth in Gujarat. The entire youth (population) has joined agitations, movements. Youth, farmers, the poor and even women are a part of this movement. These people need change… This is a fight between the BJP and Gujarat, not between the BJP and the Congress.

Are you focusing on a particular part of Gujarat for campaigning?

From November 27, I am planning public meetings and campaigns. They will take off from Saurashtra, north and central Gujarat. I am telling voters to ask the BJP what they have brought for us. Only lies and fake promises…. The BJP is trying to divert voters’ attention by creating caste-based issues.

How will the Congress counter the BJP’s huge force of workers and booth management?

The Congress has planned its booth management. If we are able to take voters to the booths, we will certainly turn votes in favour of the Congress…. Against BJP’s page pramukhs, we have reached out to every house. In one booth we have appointed 100 volunteers, which means two persons for every page, and this includes youths, children and women. We have tried to include every section of society. Also, EVMs should undergo major testing. After voting they should be guarded until counting is over.

Do you think Rahul Gandhi’s elevation in the party will impact Gujarat elections?

Since Rahul has a major following among the youth, it will certainly impact elections in a good way. The youth today demand a fresh leadership.

What is your take on the Padmavati row?

They (government) are making it a political issue, but I also believe that history has its own significance. Breaking or twisting glorious history, projecting it in a different manner is also damaging history.

