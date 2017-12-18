Gujarat results: Seat where Modi made ‘Pakistan’ hand claim remains with Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palanpur (Source: Twitter/ @BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palanpur (Source: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Palanpur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the strongest and the most controversial statement of the entire election campaigning, has remained with the Congress. The party’s Maheskumar Amrutlal Patel has defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Laljibhai Patel with a margin of 17,593 votes.

Addressing a public rally in the constituency on December 10, PM Modi had claimed that Pakistan was trying to influence the assembly elections in the state. He claimed some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6.

“There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh,” Modi had said.

The meeting at Aiyar’s house continued for almost three hours, Modi said, adding “the next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi is ‘neech’ (a vile man). This is a serious matter.” “(On one hand) Pakistan Army’s former DG is interfering in Gujarat’s election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don’t you think such events raise doubts,” Modi asked.

The statement had created a huge furore with the Congress demanding a proof from the prime minister or he should “apologise” to the nation for his remark.

