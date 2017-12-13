PM Modi’s Pakistan conspiracy remark: A strange story with no basis, says Khurshid Kasuri

Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and Sudheendra Kulkarni in Mumbai, Monday. Amit Chakravarty Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and Sudheendra Kulkarni in Mumbai, Monday. Amit Chakravarty

Former Pakistan minister Khurshid Kasuri, who attended a private dinner hosted by now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Pakistan was interfering in the Gujarat Assembly elections as “ajeeboghareeb kahaani jiska koi sar pair nahin hai” — (a strange story with no basis).

Speaking to Pakistan channel Samaa TV, Kasuri said: “I am astonished… I had gone for dinner and I hear Pakistan is hatching a conspiracy … in that dinner former PM Manmohan Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former Army chief Deepak Kapoor, four foreign secretaries and former Indian diplomats to Pakistan, military analysts were present… are they also part of Pakistan’s conspiracy. It is a cock-and-bull story with no basis.”

The issue exploded into a full-blown war between the Congress and the BJP after PM Modi hinted that the Grand Old Party was colluding with Pakistan. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh demanded Modi to apologise for spreading “falsehood and canards” to “score political points”.

Kasuri claimed PM Modi must have made the remarks hoping to get votes. “Looks like everything is acceptable for the sake of elections. He (Modi) believes he will get votes on the basis of Pakistan angle. Which is why he must have said so. It is unfortunate if this is so,” he said.

Kasuri also said he had met the former RAW chief during one of his previous visits to India and it doesn’t imply they are all colluding.

“I also met the former RAW chief in one of the previous seminars. Are they all colluding? I was here for an event organised by Aspen centre to talk on Pakistan-India relations. Likewise, I was called for a private dinner where Pakistan-India relation, which is disturbed, was discussed,” he said.

