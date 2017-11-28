Top Stories

PAAS plans Hardik roadshow in Surat

Over 250 PAAS volunteers began the campaign from Punagam in Surat as they knocked doors of residents, telling them to not vote for the BJP

By: Express News Service | Surat | Published: November 28, 2017 4:45 am
Ahead of Hardik Patel’s December 3 roadshow in Varachha area of Surat, members of his outfit — Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) — on Monday launched door-to-door campaign against the BJP in the Patidar-dominated areas of Kamrej, Karanj, Varachha and Katargam.

Over 250 PAAS volunteers began the campaign from Punagam in Surat as they knocked doors of residents, telling them to not vote for the BJP. Besides, these PAAS volunteers will also engage with voters at public places like tea stalls and pan shops.

The door-to-door campaign is likely to continue till December 8, when the campaigning will come to a close. Surat votes on December 9 in the first phase of polls.

