PAAS, Congress supporters clash in Surat; Hardik Patel expected to announce seat-sharing deal today

Members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Sunday night clashed with Congress workers and attacked its party offices in Surat, just hours after the two reached a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

In the first list of candidates announced by the Congress, three PAAS leaders and three Patidar corporators got party tickets. However, the PAAS supporters alleged that tickets were given to its leaders with the permission of its high command.

PAAS leader Dinesh Patel, speaking to ANI, said the Patidar outfit would rethink about extending their support to the Congress.

“We’ll protest against Congress tomorrow, and will rethink about extending our support to them, who are shirking their responsibility. We’ll also ask public to rethink about Congress, because they are not answering a simple question. How can we expect to be heard when our questions are also not being answered by Congress?” he said.

He added that PAAS would ask its candidate to not file their nomination today. “We’ll ask our party candidates to not file a nomination. If they still do, we’ll protest against them also,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAAS leader Hardik Patel is expected to announce the seat-sharing deal with the Congress in Rajkot today. One of his key aides, Lalit Vasoya, who was named in the Congress first list, is likely to file his nomination in Dharoji.

The other PAAS leaders who were given tickets are Amit Thummar and Jignesh Mewasa. The dispute in seat-sharing with its new alliance partners delayed the Congress’s list.

Reacting to last night’s developments, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani PAAS leaders have been “totally exposed”. “PAAS leaders were working as agents of Congress, and now they have been totally exposed,” ANI quoted him as saying.

